SAN ANTONIO (July 16, 2021) – USA Basketball today announced that San Antonio Spurs guard Keldon Johnson has been named to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball roster. Johnson is the third player in San Antonio franchise history to be named to the U.S. Olympic team after playing for the Spurs, joining David Robinson (1992, 1996) and Tim Duncan (2004). He also becomes the 32nd player in Spurs history to suit up for San Antonio and represent their country at the Olympics.