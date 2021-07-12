Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Miranda Lambert on Her Next Album: ‘Stay Tuned, It’s Not Far’

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Miranda Lambert's name seems to be popping up on everyone else's songs but her own lately, but that figures to change soon. The "Settling Down" singer has a credit on Parker McCollum's upcoming album. She wrote a song called "Thought You Should Know" with Morgan Wallen. Ashely McBryde has talked about writing with Lambert in recent years, and recently, Lambert says, it's been Caylee Hammack and Lainey Wilson in the writing room with her.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Caylee Hammack
Person
Thomas Rhett
Person
Parker Mccollum
Person
Keith Urban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Next Album#Hitmaker#Little Big Town
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
KLAW 101

Parker McCollum Says Miranda Lambert Is the ‘Dolly Parton of My Generation’

Parker McCollum has some serious words of praise for Miranda Lambert. The rising country star teamed up with a few heavy hitters — including Lambert — to write for his upcoming debut album, Gold Chain Cowboy. The "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker has a credit on a track called "Falling Apart," co-written with Jon Randall and Randy Rogers. Both McCollum and Lambert hail from Texas originally, and he says he's been a longtime fan of the superstar's work.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Wide Open Country

Miranda Lambert's Dad Showed off Impressive Voice in 2017 During Surprise Chicago Duet

Back in January 2017, Miranda Lambert brought her darling dad and fellow musician Anderson East onstage to join her for a very special performance in Chicago. The duet went down at a special tour rehearsal show at Chicago's famous Joe's Bar (aka Joe's on Weed Street). Lambert's dad and East joined her for a duet of the gospel song, "Woke Up This Morning (With My Mind Stayed on Freedom)." Mr. Lambert definitely stole the show and concertgoer Tricia Despres caught it all on video.
Waco, TXsoundslikenashville.com

Miranda Lambert Finds ‘New Stage Vibe’ at Texas Hat Shop

Miranda Lambert took to social media this week to send a shoutout to the Waco, Texas hat shop, Standard Hat Works, which she recently visited. Lambert posted a photo of herself with the shop’s owner, Cameron, while wearing a hat with a cactus design. According to the singer’s caption on the post, she took home quite the shopping haul from the store.
Petswsaq.com

Miranda Lambert unveils special Instagram filter to encourage pet adoption

Miranda Lambert is bringing her MuttNation Foundation into the digital space. The “Bluebird” singer is partnering with Auras Studios to create an interactive online experience for people trying to adopt a pet through MuttNation. The London-based music technology company has developed a special Instagram filter that shows two dogs sitting...
MusicMorning Sun

Miranda Lambert brings her ‘Little Red Wagon’ to Soaring Eagle

Country star Miranda Lambert, who in February earned five nominations for the 56th ACM Awards, is delighted to be back on tour, and she’s arriving this weekend at Soaring Eagle Casino and Resort. With guest artist Lee Brice, Lambert’s sold-out show is part of the Resort’s Outdoor Summer Concert Series,...
New Braunfels, TXkxgn.com

Miranda Lambert announces new string of tour dates

Miranda Lambert has announced a new string of upcoming tour dates, includes several fairs and festivals. Lambert will hit the road beginning July 17 in Belmont, Ohio, touring through November with stops at the Rock the South Festival in Alabama and Tortuga Music Festival in Florida, as well as a three night run at Whitewater Amphitheater in New Braunfels, Texas. Lambert’s last trek was her Wildcard Tour which she had to cancel midway at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
Texas Statewbwn.com

Miranda Lambert Is Back In Live Music Mode for 2021

While she played a few shows in her home state of Texas not long ago, Miranda Lambert has not been “on tour” for a while now, due to the quarantine and shutdown, so when asked about getting back out in front of fans, she replied, “I’m definitely ready to get back on the road.”
Electronicsthecountrynote.com

Auras Studios Announces Augmented Reality Project Launch for Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation

Auras Studios, a market leader in creative music technology, announces the launch of Augmented Reality experience for Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation. The Augmented Reality Experience promises to engage fans, showcasing Lambert’s music, and bringing awareness to her nonprofit, MuttNation Foundation. London, England – Auras Studios announces the launch of innovative Augmented...
Buffalo, NYBuffalo News

WYRK to present Miranda Lambert in lieu of ‘Taste of Country’

WYRK-FM has assembled a new mini-fest in lieu of the station's annual Taste of Country Festival, which normally takes place at Sahlen Field, but will not be happening this year, for the second straight summer. Teaming with Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, WYRK will present “An Evening with Miranda Lambert”...
Music1027coyotecountry.com

Miranda Lambert Reflects on 2020: It Was A Time ‘To Create Songs’

Miranda Lambert’s latest single, “Settling Down” sits in the top ten on the country charts this week, and as Miranda told us, it’s the right song for the right time in our world. Lambert said, “‘Settling Down’ is a song I feel like is so right for the times right...
CelebritiesPosted by
Audacy

Miranda Lambert already has a favorite menu item at her Casa Rosa Restaurant

If you’re lookin’ for what’s best to bite on at Miranda Lambert’s Nashville oasis Casa Rosa, she’s got a personal favorite menu item to suggest. Miranda told Country connoisseur Cody Allen in a recent interview that her “must try” menu item is the tacos, although the bar has quite a welcoming selection as well. The “Bluebird” singer opened up her restaurant on Lower Broadway in Music City back in May, beside fellow country artists Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean’s own venues.

Comments / 0

Community Policy