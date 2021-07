It didn't take long for defensive back Derek Stingley to make a name for himself at LSU, earning starting duties as a true freshman during the Tigers' national title run in 2019 and holding an integral role on the roster ever since. And given the versatility that the Baton Rouge native and former 5-star prospect boasts, some have even questioned if Ed Orgeron's staff would dare have Stingley see time at wide receiver this fall following the team's 5-5 finish in 2020.