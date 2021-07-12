Cancel
These specialties report the most pronounced gender pay gaps

By Erica Carbajal
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGender disparities in both representation and salary are greatest among cardiology and gastroenterology, according to research published July 12 in JAMA Internal Medicine. For the study, researchers analyzed 2018-19 data from the Association of American Medical Colleges Faculty Salary Report, which spans 154 U.S. medical schools. Overall, median annual salary, faculty rank and gender for 21,905 faculty across 13 internal medicine specialties were analyzed.

