Announcing Armed Forces Military Veterans and First Responders 7th Annual Appreciation Day “Thank You” Celebration

(LAS VEGAS) SAVE THE DATE: It is almost time for the 7th Armed Forces Military Veterans and First Responders “Thank You” Celebration! The event is set for October 16th, from 10:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., on the gorgeous lawn of Craig Ranch Regional Park at 628 W. Craig Road, in North Las Vegas, Nevada. Free lunches will be provided for all current and past military members, first responders, and their families. All guests must bring their valid first responder identification, military identification, or veteran’s card. Family fun for everyone!