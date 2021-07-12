Cancel
Dallas, TX

WNBA FIT Month presented by Kaiser Permanente To Take Place Throughout August During 25th Season

Dallas Sports Focus
Dallas Sports Focus
 16 days ago
-Breast Health Awareness (BHA) campaign to begin Aug. 18th– -WNBA FIT x Goodr Grocery Pop-Ups Series to Tip Off at WNBA All-Star- NEW YORK, July 12, 2021 – WNBA FIT Month presented by Kaiser Permanente tips off at 2021 WNBA All-Star and will run throughout the month of August. WNBA FIT Month presented by Kaiser Permanente includes a series of comprehensive programs and events dedicated to promoting physical and mental health and wellness amongst the league and fans of all ages. The WNBA will engage players, partners, and community organizations to highlight the importance of total health.

