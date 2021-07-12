Cancel
Relationships

Why Everyone Needs Casual Friends in Their Lives

By Steve Calechman
Fatherly
Fatherly
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The pandemic decimated all parts of life. It hit employment, bank accounts, mental health, and other categories that aren’t hard to list. But one of the more subtle losses has been friendships. Not the old ones, as many people leaned on or reconnected with their friends during the stay-at-home days, but the more casual friends and acquaintances. These relationships were lost amidst shutdowns and social distancing — and we’re all the worse for it.

www.fatherly.com

Fatherly

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/
#Mental Health#Stanford#Buddy System
