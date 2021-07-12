Why Everyone Needs Casual Friends in Their Lives

There's a lot of talk out there about how the modern-day hookup culture officially ended love as the Boomers and Gen X once knew it. But are millennials and Gen Z really less likely to commit when dating, or are people just looking for that one perfect partner and failing because it isn't easy to do? There isn’t a checklist for figuring out whether or not you’re with The One, but there are certain dating resolutions that you may want to keep in mind as you’re trying to find that perfect person. And if your boyfriend or girlfriend does any of these nine things, then it’s a good indication it’s meant to be.