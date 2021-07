As hospitals, nursing homes and other health facilities clamor for more help, traveling nurses and caregivers can command higher bonuses and other incentives. Rachel Norton has been a critical care nurse for 14 years. She's worked as a staff nurse at a hospital, as a flight nurse and, currently on an as-needed basis for a system in Denver. And every so often, she takes on travel nursing assignments, sometimes spending a month at a new hospital when there's a need. Norton's flexible nursing career is one that's become more common in the past year as staff nurses have taken lucrative travel nursing contracts, reduced their hours or left the workforce altogether from burnout or for early retirement. And nurses aren't alone. (Christ, 7/23)