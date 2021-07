Paramount Pictures has dropped off the first official trailer of Jackass Forever. The fourth film in Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine’s franchise, the trailer offers a peek at both the new and classic stunts the group will be pulling off, including being shot out of a cannon, getting slapped by a giant hand, fighting with a bull and receiving injuries. Jackaass Forever will feature the return of almost all of the original cast members including Knoxville, Steve-O, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Chris Pontius, Dave England, Ehren McGhehey and Preston Lacy, along with new additions Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Odd Future‘s Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes. Guests like Eric André, Chris Raab and Tony Hawk are also set to appear.