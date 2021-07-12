Sarray to face Gigi Dolin on Tuesday's WWE NXT

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleSarray has an opponent for this week's episode of NXT. WWE uploaded a video on Monday where Sarray accepted a challenge from Gigi Dolin for a match on this Tuesday's NXT. It had been announced that Sarray would be in action on the episode, but her opponent wasn't revealed until now.

