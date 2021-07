Tiffany Haddish and LaKeith Stanfield may be in for a scare. The two actors are in talks to star in Disney’s upcoming remake of “The Haunted Mansion,” directed by Justin Simien, who previously helmed “Dear White People” and the horror film “Bad Hair.” “The Haunted Mansion” takes its roots from the spooky theme park ride, which first debuted at Disneyland in 1969. It took guests through a terrifying manor filled with ghosts, ghouls and various other undead residents designed to give guests a fright. It was also one of the only attractions in which Disney employees were encouraged not to smile. The ride...