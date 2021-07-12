Cancel
Loki Cosplayers Take to the Water With Hilarious Jet Ski Photo

By Jenna Anderson
ComicBook
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday is set to bring about the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki, and it's safe to say that fans are anxious to see where the Disney+ adventure takes its narrative next. The past five episodes have brought some shocking twists, some unexpected new characters, and other bits of canon into the MCU – and a new cosplay from fans brings one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of it to life. A new photo of two cosplayers, @CaptCash and @Skinwalkercos, recently went viral on social media, showcasing their versions of Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) riding on a jet ski. This comes after Mobius first mentioned his love for jet skis in the series' second episode, a detail that sent fans of the character — and those who ship Mobius and Loki together — into a frenzy.

