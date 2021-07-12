Loki Cosplayers Take to the Water With Hilarious Jet Ski Photo

Wednesday is set to bring about the Season 1 finale of Marvel Studios' Loki, and it's safe to say that fans are anxious to see where the Disney+ adventure takes its narrative next. The past five episodes have brought some shocking twists, some unexpected new characters, and other bits of canon into the MCU – and a new cosplay from fans brings one of the most highly-anticipated aspects of it to life. A new photo of two cosplayers, @CaptCash and @Skinwalkercos, recently went viral on social media, showcasing their versions of Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) riding on a jet ski. This comes after Mobius first mentioned his love for jet skis in the series' second episode, a detail that sent fans of the character — and those who ship Mobius and Loki together — into a frenzy.