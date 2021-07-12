Virgin Galactic Is Giving Away 2 Seats on a Flight to Space
Don’t have $250,000? You still have a chance to go to space with Sir Richard Branson’s space tourism company. Space tourism is here. And if you’re lucky, you could even win a flight beyond the stratosphere. Shortly after returning to Earth from his first space flight yesterday, Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Galactic founder, announced his company is partnering with Omaze to give away two seats on a Virgin Galactic commercial flight.www.afar.com
Comments / 0