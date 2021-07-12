Cancel
Aerospace & Defense

Virgin Galactic Is Giving Away 2 Seats on a Flight to Space

By From the Editor
AFAR
AFAR
 16 days ago
Don’t have $250,000? You still have a chance to go to space with Sir Richard Branson’s space tourism company. Space tourism is here. And if you’re lucky, you could even win a flight beyond the stratosphere. Shortly after returning to Earth from his first space flight yesterday, Sir Richard Branson, the Virgin Galactic founder, announced his company is partnering with Omaze to give away two seats on a Virgin Galactic commercial flight.

