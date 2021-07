Caroline Ducharme might not know it, but she’s already earned a nickname in just her first month at UConn. “She’s like a silent assassin,” sophomore guard Paige Bueckers said. Why? “She’s sort of deceitful,” Bueckers continued. “She doesn’t seem like an attack, aggressive personality, but once she gets on the court, she’s taking people to the cup, shooting the ball really well here. She’s just ...