TRENTON — Add the state's largest teachers' union to those who support "universal" masking in schools for the upcoming season, based on this week's updated CDC guidance. “As we have from the beginning, we continue to advocate for the highest standards of health and safety in our public schools. We continue to believe that New Jersey’s public schools should follow the guidance of medical and public health experts, including CDC," according to New Jersey Education Association spokesman Steven Baker in a written response to New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday.