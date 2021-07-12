Cowboys & Geno Atkins? Source Clears Up Rumors; Scouting D-Linemen

The Dallas Cowboys defensive line might be the position group with the most questions heading into the 2021 season. And rumors suggest that rehabbing All-Pro Geno Atkins might be coming to Frisco to help.

Our Mike Fisher clears up the second issue ... and in this episode of the "Locked On Cowboys" Podcast, hosts Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool clear up the first issue.

From Fish: "Amid a bunch of social-media rumors on Monday: No, the Cowboys have not scheduled a visit to The Star with free-agent D-lineman Geno Atkins.''

The origin of the Cowboys' connection with the Bengals star? Read more here. (And note that Fish reports on a medical tie, with his own stated view that a further Cowboys examination of the situation makes sense.)

In the meantime, for a look into real angles regarding the Cowboys defensive line, along with the hope that we will see positives in how the unit will shake out in advance of the team's training camp beginning July 22?

Keep reading ... and listening ...

How will draft picks Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna and Chauncey Golston factor into the team's D-Line?

Will the team see major improvements from newcomers Brent Urban and Carlos Watkins?

Can young and up-and-coming defensive tackles Neville Gallimore and Trysten Hill bounce back after a disappointing 2020?

Do the Cowboys look to upgrade at the position in free agency or the trade market before Week 1 against the Buccaneers?

We deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Cowboys." Join us here!