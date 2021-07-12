Jeremy Scott on Finding the Next Big Designer for 'Making the Cut'

Sex and the City mania is making a comeback nearly a decade after the ladies lit up the screen, as paparazzi pictures the upcoming HBO limited series And Just Like That start to emerge. It began on July 9 when the first promotional picture was released featuring the condensed core cast traipsing through the streets of their familiar city. On the left was Cynthia Nixon (Miranda), her red hair now silver, with an Altuzarra checkered blouse, Vince belted tapered pants, Manolo Blahniks and a vintage Bottega Veneta white woven clutch. On the right was Kristin Davis (Charlotte), with a polka dot off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera blouse, a belted pencil skirt, Dior J'Adior slingback satin pumps and a Lady Dior mini bag. At center was Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) wearing a vintage Norma Kamali black and white check skirt, a Monrowe hat draped over her shoulder like a backpack, Celine FW20 tri-buckle Mary Jane pumps and a vintage leather basket weave handbag.
