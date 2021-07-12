How to stream the 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. cheer on Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe, and more. The 2020 Summer Olympics (now the 2021 Summer Olympics) in Tokyo are, somehow, almost upon us. Last year's Olympic Games were set to occur in Tokyo but were postponed due to the pandemic. Luckily, Tokyo is getting another opportunity to be a host city this year and will be home to all the action from July 23 to August 8, 2021. As with most things this year and last, the ceremonies and competitions will look a little different with COVID-19 restrictions, but if you plan on tuning into the event as it airs live, you'll still find plenty of action and excitement.