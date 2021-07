It has been a very frustrating season for several household names in the NASCAR Cup Series as the circuit heads to New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday for the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301. Denny Hamlin, listed at 6-1 in the 2021 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and Kevin Harvick (12-1) are still winless with five races remaining in the regular season. Hamlin is looking to keep a 10-point lead in the standings over 2021 NASCAR at New Hampshire favorite Kyle Larson (9-2), while Harvick is looking to end a 28-race winless streak.