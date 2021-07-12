Cancel
Orange County expected to back OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

By Stephen Hudak, Orlando Sentinel
Orange County commissioners are expected Tuesday to sign off on a bankruptcy restructuring plan for Purdue Pharma, maker of the painkiller OxyContin and a key defendant in the county’s lawsuit alleging that drugmakers put profits over people while creating a costly and deadly opioid epidemic.

The resolution would align the county with Florida and 15 states that have now abandoned efforts to block a settlement agreement proposed by Purdue lawyers. The settlement shields members of the billionaire Sackler family, who own Purdue Pharma, and many of their associates, from future opioid lawsuits.

Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty twice to federal criminal charges related to its opioid marketing practices.

But the Sacklers, one of the richest families in the U.S., have not faced charges and the settlement does not require them to admit wrongdoing.

Orange County’s outside counsel, the Romano Law Group of West Palm Beach, described the plan as a “fair and equitable resolution of opioid-related claims” that will provide money for programs to address the county’s opioid crisis, County Attorney Jeff Newton said in a memo to commissioners.

The restructuring plan provides for assets of Purdue Pharma to be transferred to a new “corporation” indirectly owned by “public creditors” of Purdue, which includes all state, local and tribal governments. Florida expects to get $302 million in the deal “but … how much Orange County will receive is unknown,” Newton’s memo said.

The county’s lawsuit, which challenged pharmaceutical giants Purdue, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals USA and others, alleged that drug companies and pharmacies “made blockbuster profits” from selling oxycodone, a drug that can be deadly if taken in high doses or with other substances, especially alcohol.

Seminole County commissioners also will get an update Tuesday on their opioid lawsuit.

Seminole County Attorney Bryant Applegate will ask the board to approve the bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma. That would allow Seminole to move forward with a settlement of claims against the company, according to a memo from Desmond Morrell, senior assistant county attorney.

Connecticut-based Purdue Pharma filed in federal court for bankruptcy protection in Sept. 2019 after being named as a defendant in thousands of civil lawsuits seeking damages for opioid-related injuries to governments, hospitals and others. Orange County filed its claim in August 2019.

Seminole filed its lawsuit in June 2019, joining nearly 1,650 other municipalities and counties at the time, seeking compensation for costs related to the epidemic, including 911 dispatching, training public safety officials to handle overdoses and costs of autopsies.

Neighboring Lake and Osceola counties also have lawsuits.

Public health experts say the introduction of OxyContin in the late 1990s fueled the nation’s opioid epidemic, blamed for the deaths of hundreds of thousands of Americans. Drug overdoses involving opioids have killed more than 1,100 people in Orange County alone since 2016.

States listed as creditors in the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy have said in court filings that costs of the epidemic are $630 billion and growing.

Carrie Mathes, Orange County procurement manager, told commissioners two years ago the epidemic’s toll was widely felt.

“All areas of the county have been affected — from babies born addicted to opioids, to children placed in foster care after losing parents to overdoses, to chronic addiction, to lost job productivity, to unemployment and increased spending on emergency medical services,” she said at the time.

National Public Radio reported last week the Sacklers would give up ownership of the bankrupt drug company and pay roughly $4.2 billion toward the settlement fund from their private fortunes in installments spread over the next decade. Operating and sales revenues, along with certain insurance proceeds and other assets, will be combined with a contribution of $4.275 billion (over a series of years) from the Sackler family, who are the shareholders of Purdue, in exchange for releases from civil liability.

shudak@orlandosentinel.com

