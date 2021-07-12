Ones to Watch: Simone Biles, women’s gymnastics

TOKYO — She’s the only athlete in the games that already has several moves named after her. That’s just one reason why Simone Biles is the one to watch during the Olympic games.

Biles is most likely the biggest name you’ll hear going into the Toyko games. She didn’t have her best performance on the second night of the U.S. Gymnastic trials. Totally uncharacteristic for the Biles America is used to watching, she fell off the beam, went out of bounds on the floor exercise and lost balance on the parallel bars. Still, she is so talented and strong, she still won the two-day event and secured her place on the U.S. Team.

This is the second Olympics for Biles. As a teenager in 2016, she won four gold medals and a bronze.

Now, as a 24-year-old Olympic veteran, she’s ready for the Olympics, even after the year delay for the pandemic.

“As soon as we got back in the gym, it was full speed again to try to get ready and geared up for this year’s games,” Biles said. “It’s been tough, but it’s definitely been worth it, and I feel every athlete can say the same. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep striving for perfection.”

Women’s gymnastic starts on Saturday, July 24. Men’s gymnastics starts one day earlier.

