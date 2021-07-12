Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Ones to Watch: Simone Biles, women’s gymnastics

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qm1vw_0aumgI1T00

TOKYO — She’s the only athlete in the games that already has several moves named after her. That’s just one reason why Simone Biles is the one to watch during the Olympic games.

Biles is most likely the biggest name you’ll hear going into the Toyko games. She didn’t have her best performance on the second night of the U.S. Gymnastic trials. Totally uncharacteristic for the Biles America is used to watching, she fell off the beam, went out of bounds on the floor exercise and lost balance on the parallel bars. Still, she is so talented and strong, she still won the two-day event and secured her place on the U.S. Team.

This is the second Olympics for Biles. As a teenager in 2016, she won four gold medals and a bronze.

Now, as a 24-year-old Olympic veteran, she’s ready for the Olympics, even after the year delay for the pandemic.

“As soon as we got back in the gym, it was full speed again to try to get ready and geared up for this year’s games,” Biles said. “It’s been tough, but it’s definitely been worth it, and I feel every athlete can say the same. We’re not going to give up. We’re going to keep striving for perfection.”

Women’s gymnastic starts on Saturday, July 24. Men’s gymnastics starts one day earlier.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
45K+
Followers
59K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gymnastics#Olympics#The U S Team#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Sports
Related
Societytheundefeated.com

When Black women are punished for being the best

Simone Biles, widely considered the greatest gymnast of all time, has made a career of mastering skills that no other woman dares to try. In fact, she’s done this five times. She will likely perform three of the four skills that are named “The Biles” at the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, as well as her new vault, the Yurchenko double pike, which will then become the fifth Biles. She has advanced the technical side of gymnastics in unprecedented ways, yet two of her skills are undervalued by the Code of Points.
CelebritiesNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
SportsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Even in Slow Motion, Simone Biles's Triple-Double Seems to Defy the Laws of Physics

Simone Biles could post a video of herself opening the mail, and I would be captivated. This legendary gymnast has seven national championships, five Olympic medals, and several signature moves that bear her name — and she's poised to make history yet again at the Tokyo Olympics. But if at times you find Biles's power and speed to be a bit dizzying, you'll want to feast your eyes on this slow-motion video from NBC Olympics (and then promptly pick your jaw up off the floor).
SportsHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles Reveals Why U.S. Gymnasts Weren't At The Olympics Opening Ceremony

Simone Biles answered some fan questions on Instagram on Friday amid the opening ceremony for the Summer Games in Tokyo, addressing her glaring absence. While the colorful ceremony included athletes from around the world, many noticed that Biles ― widely recognized as the greatest gymnast of all time ― was not in attendance.
SportsPosted by
The US Sun

How much does Simone Biles weigh?

SIMONE Biles is the biggest gymnastics star on the planet - and with good reason after a dominant start to her career. The gymnast is gunning for gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. How much does Simone Biles weigh?. Biles is 4ft 8in and weighs 104lbs according to BolaVIP.
Fitnessgoodhousekeeping.com

What Simone Biles Eats in a Day to Stay Fit, Fueled, and Olympics-Ready

As a gold medalist competing at the Tokyo Olympics, Simone Biles pretty much lives at the gym, so she has to keep her body fueled. To do so, she eats a diet rich in protein, fiber, and lots of fruits and vegetables. However, she says it’s important that she does not restrict herself or count calories.
SportsPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why 'Selfish' Simone Biles is the Biggest Quitter in Sports

Ben Maller: “We know a quitter when we see one, and right now the biggest quitter in sports is Simone Biles. She raised the white flag. I’m going to explain this to you like you’re five years old – the going got tough here and she tossed in the sponge. You can spin, spin, spin all you want but there are no ifs, ands, or buts about it. They have a saying in the military when you do something like this and it’s called going ‘AWOL’. Simone Biles went AWOL. ‘AWOL’ stands for 'absence without leave’ and basically means you are not where you’re supposed to be at a particular time. Like continuing to finish the event that you started, this was a dereliction of duties. DESERTION is what it is, and when the music stops that is the naked truth. You can say ‘nO yOuR’e mEaN!’ but those are the facts. The thing that upsets me is the selfish nature of this and people are overlooking that. Taking the spot of someone who would have not given up and would have not quit. There’s some faceless gymnast who missed getting on Team USA by one spot who would not have walked away and who would have loved the opportunity to be in Toyko and to compete. It could have been a life-changing opportunity but instead, they’re sitting home somewhere watching Simone Biles.” (Full Video Above)
Columbus, OHPosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Simone Biles’ Biological Mother Gives Rare Statement After Daughter Steps Down From Tokyo Olympics

Gymnast Simone Biles’ biological mother, Shanon Biles, gave a rare statement after her daughter exited the Tokyo Olympics early amid mental health concerns. “She’s going to be OK,” Shanon told DailyMail on Tuesday, July 27, at her home in Columbus, Ohio. Simone, 24, was adopted by her maternal grandparents at a young age after she and her three siblings were placed in foster care as their mom struggled with drug addiction.
CelebritiesPopSugar

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles Are Taking Their Adorable Friendship to Olympic Levels

Best friends and teammates Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are already taking full advantage of what the Tokyo Olympics have to offer. On July 19, the duo shared similar Instagrams while enjoying their time in the Olympic Village. Still in a semi-state of shock, Jordan captioned her photo, "olympic village . . . am I dreaming . . ." The pair are taking the recent news that an Olympic gymnastics alternate from the US tested positive for COVID-19 seriously, as they can be seen wearing masks in the photos.

Comments / 0

Community Policy