The Ryan Pace Bracket Challenge

It’s the offseason and actual football is months away. The Chicago Bears are a team in transition (as they always seem to be, really). If the 2021 draft class breaks his way, Ryan Pace has a chance to turn around his legacy as a general manager. On the other hand, if Chicago can’t turn things around with Justin Fields and the crew assembled around him, then it should be clear to everyone (except maybe the McCaskeys) that it’s time for a change. Therefore, in the spirit of rampant speculation and armchair GMing, it’s time to talk about Pace’s best and worst moves. However, the same old arguments are cumbersome, and this is about distraction and fun.