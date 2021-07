Not all things stay unchanged or new. The pedestrian bridge that was installed as part of the southern extension of the Al Foster Memorial Trail will be closed to public use starting Thursday, July 22nd to allow the City’s contractor to power wash, paint, and otherwise provide needed maintenance. With the bridge closure, the trail south of it will also be inaccessible during this period. The trail will be open for use on Monday, July 26, 2021. Signage will be posted about the closure at the bridge, as well as notices being placed on the City’s social media sites. The good news … the remainder of the great Meramec River trail network, i.e., Al Foster Memorial Trail to Sherman Beach Area, Rock Hollow Trail, Bluff View Trail, and many others in that area, remain open for full use.