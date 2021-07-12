Cancel
Paris Hilton to spearhead new cooking show at Netflix

By Pamela Gocobachi
hypable.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleParis Hilton is heading to Netflix for her next small screen project!. On Monday (July 12), Netflix announced that they have greenly Cooking with Paris— an all new cooking series set to be spearheaded by the titular Hilton heiress herself. Per the series official longline, the all new cooking show...

