Star Trek: Enterprise had a great idea that would’ve had William Shatner appear

Star Trek: Picard almost brought in another Voyager alumni. Star Trek: Picard saw the return of several actors and characters to their roles in Star Trek. There was obviously Patric Stewart returning as Jean-Luc Picard, as well as Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis as William Riker and Deanna Troi. Brent Spiner also returned to Star Trek as well as Data and Altan Inigo Soong, the so of Data’s creator Noonian Soong. Each of these actors made sense to return as they were all alumni of The Next Generation series. Yet, one Voyager alumni, Jeri Ryan, returned to play Seven of Nine as well, despite the character having no ties to The Next Generation.