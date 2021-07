The first season of Monster Musume was released, way back in 2015, it was the talk of the town. The show had a lovely script with plot lines and character arcs that were not only gripping but also very entertaining. It should come as no surprise then that the show ended up being a huge success, with millions of fans all over the world. Having created such a huge wave of popularity, it comes as a surprise then that the show, for what has now been six years since it began to air, has never had a second season. This has raised a lot of questions when it comes to anime fans in general and Monster Musume fans in particular. So, Will We Ever See a Monster Musume Season 2?