Lady A’s Charles Kelley hospitalized with appendicitis, causing the trio to cancel their first post-pandemic set

Lady A will have to wait just a little bit longer to get back onstage in front of their fans. Over the weekend, the trio was planning to play their first in-person live show since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic 16 months ago. Unfortunately, though, they never made it to the stage. A day before the group planned to play Minnesota’s Lakefront Music Fest, a bout of appendicitis sent singer Charles Kelley to the hospital.