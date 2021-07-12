Cancel
Mountain Home, AR

Margaret Lorraine Nelson, 93, Mountain Home (Kirby)

KTLO
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargaret Lorraine Nelson of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away July 10, 2021, in Mountain Home, Arkansas at the age of 93. She was born February 15, 1928, in Woodstock, Illinois, the daughter of Henry and Margaret Ritzert. She married Glenn Nelson on May 6, 1953, in Woodstock, Illinois. Margaret loved to embroider, fish, bird watch, argue with the squirrels, and watch wildlife. She always wanted a yellow sports car to squeal tires in. Her and her husband spent their years together as dairy farmers, and she spent most of her time tending to the animals, which she greatly enjoyed.

