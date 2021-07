Pretty scary stuff is happening to our climate lately — droughts and floods, hurricanes and wildfires. It’s not easy to think or talk about climate change. But there is good news you might not know about. We can reduce carbon emissions, put money in people’s pockets, and meet global deadlines to slow down global warming, with a policy endorsed by more than 3,500 U.S. economists. This policy does not create new bureaucracies or regulatory snarls. It costs the federal budget nothing.