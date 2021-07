Twitch star Nicholas 'Nickmercs' Kolcheff is one of the most highly-regarded voices in the Call of Duty: Warzone community. For the most part, Nickmercs solely streams Warzone on Twitch which means that he's always trying out new weapons, loadouts, and other gear to see what might be best in the battle royale shooter at any given moment. And when it comes to this current fourth season of Warzone, Nickmercs has now revealed which loadout he's currently rocking in the game.