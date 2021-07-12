Special Weather Statement issued for Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Orange; Southern Jasper; Southern Newton SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN NEWTON...NORTH CENTRAL ORANGE AND SOUTHERN JASPER COUNTIES UNTIL 515 PM CDT At 443 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Gist, or over Mauriceville, moving northeast at 5 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Mauriceville, Hartburg and Gist.alerts.weather.gov
