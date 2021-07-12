Evening Briefing: U.N. report finds world hunger dramatically worse during pandemic, Red Cross issues urgent request for blood donors in WNY, and Goo Goo Dolls to perform in Buffalo next year
Good evening, Buffalo. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Tuesday will be warm and humid with breaks of sun mixed in with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s. Tomorrow's...spectrumlocalnews.com
Comments / 0