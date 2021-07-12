Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Ninja joins RAID: Shadow Legends as a playable champion

By Leonardo Biazzi
dotesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld-famous streamer and content creator Ninja has gained a virtual version of himself in Plarium’s turn-based fantasy RPG RAID: Shadow Legends, the company announced today. Ninja’s character will be available to every RAID: Shadow Legends player starting on July 16. “Ninja’s character will be available for free to all RAID...

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raid#Statistics#Fantasy#Raid#Vp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Twitch
News Break
Marketing
News Break
RPG
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Ninja's Raid: Shadow Legends Character Took Inspiration from Games Like Dark Souls

Twitch streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is now in Raid: Shadow Legends, but only for a limited time. The streamer’s likeness was added to the game as a unique character obtained by taking part in the new “Ninja Hunt” event which ends in October to give people plenty of times to collect the character. Speaking to ComicBook.com in an interview about his cameo in Raid: Shadow Legends, Blevins said he was able to mold the character’s design and stats to his liking and took some inspirations from games like Dark Souls to do so.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

League of Legends: Everything We Know About Riot’s New Champion Vex

We may be expecting Riot’s new “gloomy yordle” Vex on the champion roster sooner rather than later. The Ruination Event has brought us a couple great gifts so far and players can look forward to Riot’s new champion Vex as another present under the tree. Not much talk has surrounded the newest Yordle in the League of Legends roster as of late but without any official word of her being scrapped, it’s very likely that she’ll be released sometime during this event. So, to feed the anticipation let’s go through everything that we already know about Vex.
Video Gamesmakeuseof.com

Secretlab and Riot Games Join Forces With League of Legends Gaming Chairs

League of Legends fans can rejoice, as their posterior is about to become more comfortable, thanks to a crossover between Riot Games and Secretlab. Secretlab has joined up with Riot Games to release three awesome new gaming chairs, all based around characters from the game. The new Ruination-themed seats are League versions of Secretlab's recently announced Titan EVO 2022 model, so you can be sure that these gaming chairs include Secretlab's latest seating tech.
Video GamesTouchArcade

New ‘Otherworld Legends’ Update Adds New Playable Viking Hero, a New Daily Activity System, New Skins, and Tons More

We’re coming up on the one-year anniversary of Otherworld Legends, the follow-up title from developer Chilly Room who made a name for themselves with the immensely popular Soul Knight. In just this one short (almost) year, Otherworld Legends has seen a number of big updates that included new content, new game modes, new characters, and more. Shortly after its release it received the Autumn Update that featured new character Katherine the Witch and a new environment, and earlier this year it received a huge Spring Festival update adding new character Hannah, a new environment, and even local multiplayer. Today sees the release of their latest update, the big Summer Update, and this one is a real doozy. The version 1.7.1 update adds in the new playable hero Hillding, a bad ass Viking, as well as 7 new character skins. You can see Hillding and some of those new skins in action in the following trailer.
Video GamesComicBook

League of Legends: Wild Rift Video Shows How Champion Bans Will Work

Bans are coming to League of Legends: Wild Rift to allow players to get rid of champions that they don’t want to play against in ranked modes before anyone has a chance to lock in their picks. It’s a system that League of Legends on the PC has had for a while now, but like many other parts of Wild Rift, it’ll work a bit differently in the mobile game. To give players a first look at how this system works, Riot Games published a dev diary video on Friday showing off the bans in action.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Swords of Legends Online launches a summer event and battle pass, previews its first raid in a livestream

The summer season has officially arrived to Swords of Legends Online, bringing along some new activities and a new battle pass full of cosmetics. The summer event runs between now and September 2nd, with a changing schedule of events at the Dragon Turtle Beach Party location involving watermelons, running through cooling balls, and finding buried treasure. Meanwhile, the summer-themed battle pass is offering up a swath of boost items, pets, and cosmetics, while the Crimson Coin Shop features mermaid-themed outfits and hairstyles along with a fish mount to complete the summery nautical theme.
Video Gamesrockpapershotgun.com

Roblox Ninja Legends 2 codes: all codes for free shards and coins

Redeem these codes for free shards and coins in Ninja Legends 2. Ninja Legends 2 codes can be redeemed for free coins and shards in this popular Roblox parkour-and-ninjutsu simulator. Read on below for a list of all Ninja Legends 2 codes you can redeem right now, as well as...
Video GamesComicBook

New League of Legends Champion's Revive Went Through "Many Iterations" Including a Partial Death Timer Refund

Every League of Legends champion has that one ability that stands out most in their kit, and for the new champion Akshan, that ability is most certainly “Going Rogue.” Part of this ability gives Akshan the chance to revive his recently killed teammates if he can help eliminate the champion who killed them, and with the “Revive” Summoner Spell long since removed from League, Akshan’s Going Rogue is now the only ability or spell that can affect a death timer in any way. This ability went through “many iterations” when it was being developed, and as some might’ve anticipated, it applied learnings from Garen’s old Villain mechanic to make sure it felt right.
Video Gameschristcenteredgamer.com

Fantasy Smith VR (Oculus Rift)

Available on: Windows (not anymore though, as it was removed from Steam) Thank you Circle Entertainment for sending us the review code!. Have you ever wanted to own a blacksmith shop? With smooth jazz playing, customers nagging you, the satisfying sound of your hammer against metal, this game is for you. Fantasy Smith is a blacksmith simulation game where you are given a request for a certain type of weapon, and you are tasked to create it using the materials that you have to work with. You will either have to make a waraxe, a dagger, or a sword.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Legends of Runeterra adding new Lab of Legends mode: The Saltwater Scourge

Riot Games introduced Legends of Runeterra’s next extension to its Lab of Legends game mode, The Saltwater Scourge, in its “What’s Next for Legends of Runeterra” video today. The new version of Lab of Legends is a larger-scale take on the existing Roguelike-inspired single-player content for LoR. In addition, while...
Video Gamesdotesports.com

Halo Infinite’s first technical preview to be held this weekend

After much anticipation, Halo Infinite is almost here, and players around the globe have received emails confirming their selection for the Halo Infinite technical preview to be held this weekend. The upcoming preview will be held for the game’s free-to-play multiplayer component from July 29 until Aug. 1 and allow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy