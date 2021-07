The Sussexes are continuing their mission of speaking out against inequalities within the media industry. In a statement shared on Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's official website, Archewell, the royal couple showed support for a coalition of U.K. journalists working to bring attention to the racial and fiscal inequalities that plague the industry. The open letter penned by a number of journalists comes after the Society of Editors in the United Kingdom received backlash for stating that no instances of racism or bigotry in U.K. media exists, following the Sussexes landmark interview with Oprah Winfrey, which claimed otherwise.