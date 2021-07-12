Britney Spears in talks with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case

Britney Spears' agent breaks his silence as singer files to remove her father from conservatorship and replace him with financial expert. There's more progress for Britney Spears as she fights to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that's ruled her life for 13 years. On July 26, Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition officially requesting Jamie's removal as the conservator of her estate, which, court documents imply, is much smaller in value than it could be in part because of how Jamie has managed it as well as how much he's paid himself out of his daughter's earnings. Documents reveal Britney has $2.7 million in liquid assets plus $56.3 million in investments and real estate. TMZ reported they also lay out how much Jamie pays himself: $16,000 a month plus $2,000 a month for office expenses. Additionally, he got 1.5% of the gross from his daughter's successful Las Vegas residency show (he reportedly pocketed more than $2 million) plus it's believed he got another $500,000 from Britney's 2011 "Femme Fatale" tour. Britney is asking to install accountant Jason Rubin in Jamie's place. Meanwhile, the singer's agent and longtime friend Cade Hudson finally spoke out to support her on social media, earning praise from Britney's fans and famous friends including Paris Hilton. "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough," he wrote, in part, according to ET. He went on to call the "never-ending conservatorship" an example of "sexism" and "a violation of someone's basic human rights …" He closed by writing, "The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY." Paris replied in the comments by thanking Cade and saying Britney, "deserves to be free, happy and live her life!" Sarah Jessica Parker added: "We all stand ready for @britneyspears next chapter. Whatever she decides that will be. But I hope it's glorious and she will be at liberty to pursue the dreams she has been collecting these past many years. So happy to know you held onto one another. And yes @britneyspears @cadehudson22 is right, the world is listening and on your side."