Britney Spears in talks with former federal prosecutor to represent her in conservatorship case

By By Chloe Melas, CNN
KIMT
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears is consulting with Mathew Rosengart, a former federal prosecutor, about potentially representing her in her conservatorship battle, a source familiar with the matter tells CNN. Samuel D. Ingham was first appointed by the court as counsel to Spears at the beginning of her conservatorship in 2008. He submitted...

Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Just Revealed if He’s Open to a ‘Change’ in Their ‘Custody Order’ After Her Court Hearing

The wait is finally over for fans who have been anticipating Kevin Federline’s response to Britney Spears’ court hearing. Spears’ ex-husband shared a statement via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan, addressing the pop singer’s conservatorship for the first time since her speech. In his statement on behalf of her ex-husband,...
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ Father Files Court Docs Saying Daughter’s Treatment Under Conservatorship Is Not His Fault

Following his daughter’s explosive testimony, Britney Spears’ father, Jamie Spears, has filed legal paperwork and is shifting blame. This week, an attorney for Jamie Spears filed new documents, obtained by Variety, with the Los Angeles Superior Court regarding the conservatorship of his daughter, stating that he is “concerned” about her treatment.
CelebritiesPopculture

Britney Spears' Mom Lynne Gives Disturbing Details About Ex-Husband Jamie as Conservator

More details surrounding Britney Spears' conservatorship continue to surface following her shocking claims in court in June. According to TMZ, Lynne Spears didn't have much to say about her daughter other than she's "fine" when spotted at LAX, and while Spears may dislike her father Jamie Spears, she allegedly isn't fond of her mother either. While that's what sources say, according to legal documents that were obtained by the outlet, Lynne was in full support of having Spears' father removed as the conservator.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Britney Spears’ New Lawyer Suggests Her Dad Dissipated Her Fortune

Britney Spears’ new lawyer is putting up a fight for his famous client, seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that she has been under since 2008. On Monday, the pop star’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, filed a motion seeking to appoint an accountant, Jason Rubin, to take over as conservator of her estate. In the 127-page legal document, Rosengart details reasons as to why the elder Spears should not be involved with his daughter’s conservatorship, and suggests that he has “dissipated” the singer’s multi-million dollar fortune. Rosengart argued that Jamie Spears has “profited handsomely” from the conservatorship, noting his...
RelationshipsPopculture

Britney Spears' Ex Jason Alexander Claims He Was 'Tricked' Into Annulling Marriage

Britney Spears' infamous 55-hour marriage to her first husband Jason Alexander ended due to "controlling forces." More than 15 years after the former couple tied the knot in at a Vegas chapel in 2004, Alexander opened up about the end of their relationship to the Mail On Sunday. Although their marriage was annulled by way of a petition that claimed Spears "lacked understanding of her actions," Alexander said he was "tricked" into annulling their union under the premise that their relationship could continue.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

New Britney Spears court docs reveal how much dad Jamie pays himself to run conservatorship, more news

Britney Spears' agent breaks his silence as singer files to remove her father from conservatorship and replace him with financial expert. There's more progress for Britney Spears as she fights to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that's ruled her life for 13 years. On July 26, Britney's new lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, filed a petition officially requesting Jamie's removal as the conservator of her estate, which, court documents imply, is much smaller in value than it could be in part because of how Jamie has managed it as well as how much he's paid himself out of his daughter's earnings. Documents reveal Britney has $2.7 million in liquid assets plus $56.3 million in investments and real estate. TMZ reported they also lay out how much Jamie pays himself: $16,000 a month plus $2,000 a month for office expenses. Additionally, he got 1.5% of the gross from his daughter's successful Las Vegas residency show (he reportedly pocketed more than $2 million) plus it's believed he got another $500,000 from Britney's 2011 "Femme Fatale" tour. Britney is asking to install accountant Jason Rubin in Jamie's place. Meanwhile, the singer's agent and longtime friend Cade Hudson finally spoke out to support her on social media, earning praise from Britney's fans and famous friends including Paris Hilton. "I've kept my mouth shut for 12 + years on Britney. Enough is enough," he wrote, in part, according to ET. He went on to call the "never-ending conservatorship" an example of "sexism" and "a violation of someone's basic human rights …" He closed by writing, "The nonsense needs to end, and the healing process needs to begin. The lord tends to pay those people back in his own ways. So for the first time I'm publicly saying #FREEBRITNEY." Paris replied in the comments by thanking Cade and saying Britney, "deserves to be free, happy and live her life!" Sarah Jessica Parker added: "We all stand ready for @britneyspears next chapter. Whatever she decides that will be. But I hope it's glorious and she will be at liberty to pursue the dreams she has been collecting these past many years. So happy to know you held onto one another. And yes @britneyspears @cadehudson22 is right, the world is listening and on your side."
Florida Statefoxwilmington.com

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denies sister Britney Spears paid for her Florida condo

Jamie Lynn Spears seemingly denied that her big sister paid for a Florida condo that she uses with her family. The former Nickelodeon actress has been repeatedly denying that she receives any financial benefits from Britney Spears and would subsequently not profit from the continuation of her conservatorship, which has been the subject of controversy over the past few months.
RelationshipsNewsweek

Everything Jason Alexander Has Said About Being Married to Britney Spears

Britney Spears' ongoing conservatorship battle has led to much re-evaluation of the many stories the pop star has been involved in across her nearly 25-year career. Most recently, Jason Alexander has given two explosive interviews in which he alleges that the singer's family were interfering in her personal life years before the conservatorship began.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Lynne Spears says Britney and Jamie have a relationship “reduced to nothing but fear and hate”

Britney Spears’ mother tells all about the singer’s difficult relationship with her father Jamie Spears. Lynne Spears submitted a revealing statement in support of Britney along with the pop star’s legal request to remove Jamie as guardian of her estate, according to July 26 documents obtained by E! News. She officially endorsed Britney’s request to remove Jamie, saying she would testify if called as a witness.
MusicPosted by
StyleCaster

K-Fed’s Net Worth Reveals How Much He Gets in Support After His Divorce From Britney

Since his divorce from Britney Spears, fans have wondered what Kevin Federline‘s net worth is and how much he’s received in spousal and child support from his ex-wife. K-Fed and Britney met at a club in Hollywood in 2004 and immediately started dating. “I met her at a club in Hollywood, Joseph’s. Our eyes met and that was it. We just hit it off right away,” K-Fed told People in 2008. “I was madly in love with her. Everything just seemed so right. I didn’t see it as too fast or too slow.” In September 2004, three months after they started dating, K-Fed and Britney married in a surprise wedding in Studio City, California.

