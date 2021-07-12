Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eau Claire, WI

Rep. Kind touts Advance Child Tax Credit during Eau Claire visit

By Bob Gallaher, Jimmie Kaska
WEAU-TV 13
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin lawmaker is visiting Eau Claire to talk about the Advance Child Tax Credit, which begins payments later this week. Democratic Rep. Ron Kind was in Eau Claire Monday and visited Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor to discuss the new Child Tax Credit. The credit, which was expanded and turned into a monthly payment in the American Rescue Plan, will give eligible families a new tax credit of $300 per month, per child, beginning on Thursday. Kind says 92 percent of families in Wisconsin will benefit from this tax credit.

www.weau.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
City
Eau Claire, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Kind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weau#Democratic#Ice Cream Parlor#The American Rescue Plan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate votes to take up infrastructure deal

The Senate on Wednesday agreed to take up a bipartisan infrastructure package, hours after senators and the White House announced they had reached a deal after weeks of closed-door haggling. Senators voted 67-32 to greenlight the debate, with 17 Republicans joining all 50 Democrats to launch a floor effort that...
SportsCNN

The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles' sponsors offered statements of support Wednesday following her decision to pull out of Thursday's individual, all-around gymnastics competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The 24-year-old champion cited mental health concerns as the reason for her earlier withdrawal from Tuesday's team competition during interviews with reporters in Tokyo. Biles may...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP, Democrats battle over masks in House, Senate

Masks are once again emerging as a flash point on Capitol Hill after Congress’s top doctor issued new guidance and cases ramp back up due to the delta variant of COVID-19. More than half a dozen Republican lawmakers refused to comply with a reinstated requirement Wednesday that everyone wear masks on the House side of the Capitol, which followed new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance the day before urging everyone in high-risk areas to wear masks.
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

Google mandates vaccines for all employees returning to offices

Google said Wednesday it is requiring all employees returning to offices to get vaccinated, the first major tech company to make such an announcement. "Anyone coming to work on our campuses will need to be vaccinated. We’re rolling this policy out in the U.S. in the coming weeks and will expand to other regions in the coming months," CEO Sundar Pichai said in a memo, adding that "getting vaccinated is one of the most important ways to keep ourselves and our communities healthy in the months ahead."

Comments / 0

Community Policy