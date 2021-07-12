Rep. Kind touts Advance Child Tax Credit during Eau Claire visit
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Wisconsin lawmaker is visiting Eau Claire to talk about the Advance Child Tax Credit, which begins payments later this week. Democratic Rep. Ron Kind was in Eau Claire Monday and visited Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor to discuss the new Child Tax Credit. The credit, which was expanded and turned into a monthly payment in the American Rescue Plan, will give eligible families a new tax credit of $300 per month, per child, beginning on Thursday. Kind says 92 percent of families in Wisconsin will benefit from this tax credit.www.weau.com
