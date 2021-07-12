Not everyone is on board with the student housing project near U of M
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who live near the University of Memphis are upset about plans to tear down a row of homes and build a 100-unit apartment complex near the campus. Residents in the Normal Station Neighborhood say the apartments will cause more traffic and congestion in the area. They say this is just the latest project that is changing character of the neighborhood and their quality of life.www.localmemphis.com
