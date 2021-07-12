Cancel
Memphis, TN

Not everyone is on board with the student housing project near U of M

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 16 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — People who live near the University of Memphis are upset about plans to tear down a row of homes and build a 100-unit apartment complex near the campus. Residents in the Normal Station Neighborhood say the apartments will cause more traffic and congestion in the area. They say this is just the latest project that is changing character of the neighborhood and their quality of life.

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
Memphis local news

