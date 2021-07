More and more boat ramps around the state are being closed down due to low water levels thanks to the drought. State Parks is keeping their website up to date of which parks have ramps closing and while the Uintah Basin locations remain open, it is anticipated it is just a matter of time before they too are closed. While Steinaker and Starvation were listed as Open on the website, Red Fleet listed the main boat ramp as Advisory, meaning it is in danger of closing soon. As of July 15th, the water level in Red Fleet was 47 percent with the boat ramp down to one lane and the wedge dock on the ramp removed due to low water level. To check the status of boat ramps, visit www.stateparks.utah.gov.