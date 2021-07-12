Cancel
Orangeburg, SC

Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Orangeburg

Times and Democrat
 16 days ago

For the drive home in Orangeburg: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Orangeburg folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thetandd.com for local news and weather.

thetandd.com

