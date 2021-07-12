Cancel
Relationship Advice

People unconsciously stereotype atheists as more likely to be serial killers, yet pin them as open-minded, scientific, and fun at parties

By Beth Ellwood
PsyPost
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch published in Social Psychological and Personality Science suggests that people can hold both positive and intensely negative stereotypes about a stigmatized group. The findings suggest that people stereotype atheists as immoral — unconsciously believing a serial killer is more likely to be an atheist than a religious person — while simultaneously stereotyping atheists as more open-minded, scientific, and fun at parties.

#Atheists#Atheism#Open Mindedness#Stereotype#Arizona State University
Relationship Advice
Society
Religion
Relationships
Relationship Advicepsychologytoday.com

13 Common Behaviors and Values of Narcissistic People

People with narcissistic personalities may behave differently than non-narcissists, such as shunning introspection and denying mistakes. Narcissists may also have different values than non-narcissists, such as status and image as opposed to compassion and authenticity. Identifying the destructive behaviors that characterize narcissism can help people recognize and cope with narcissistic...
Mental Healthpowerofpositivity.com

15 Signs of an Emotionally Wounded Person to Never Ignore

You meet people every day that come from all walks of life. Do you ever look into their eyes and see pain? There are emotionally wounded individuals all around you, yet their scars and internal injuries aren’t always easy to detect. Perhaps, you’re the one who suffers from scars from...
Relationship AdvicePsyPost

Men with more masculine voices are more avoidantly attached and use poorer communication strategies within their relationships

According to a study published in the Journal of Sex and Marital Therapy, a person’s voice pitch can signal something about the way they maintain their romantic relationships, at least among men. Men with lower voice pitch variation — indicating a more masculine voice — used less positive communication patterns within their relationships and were more likely to have an avoidant attachment style.
Family RelationshipsPsyPost

The COVID-19 pandemic has spurred a shift toward more traditional beliefs about mother and father roles, study suggests

The coronavirus pandemic has forced families to adjust their dynamics in various ways. According to a study published in Socius: Sociological Research for a Dynamic World, these changes may have led people to adopt more conventional gender role beliefs. Americans who were surveyed after the pandemic were more likely than those surveyed before to believe that fathers should go to work and that mothers should remain at home.
Newswise

We are More Forgiving When People Close to Us Misbehave

Newswise — WASHINGTON - When people behave badly or unethically, their loved ones may judge them less harshly than they would judge a stranger who committed the same transgressions, but that leniency may come at the cost of the judger’s own sense of self-worth, according to research published by the American Psychological Association.
Beauty & Fashiontwincitiesgeek.com

Oshiete! Galko-chan Defies Gyaru Stereotypes like No Other

It’s no surprise that Japan is one of the biggest fashion capitals of the world; you’d sooner run out of grains of sand to count on the beach than list all the unique ways to dress in the Land of the Rising Sun. Being a fashionista of sorts myself, I’ve kept a close eye on this phenomenon for quite some time now, and I can state with confidence that of all the styles one can find in Japan, the gyaru (the Japanese transliteration of the English word “gal”) has had one of the greatest impacts.
Kidspowerofpositivity.com

Does an Impulsive Child Always Mean ADHD? An Expert Explains

All children are impulsive and fearless as they explore the world. But what causes some children to display impulsivity to an excess? Even to their own detriment?. Attention hyperactivity deficiency disorder or ADHD has become a common diagnosis today. Many medical professionals are eager to say a child is suffering from this condition based on a few signs and symptoms. If a child is impulsive and can’t sit still, then parents assume the child has ADHD.
Mental HealthThought Catalog

8 Things That Bother People With Anxiety More Than You Realize

1. When you set unexpected plans. I need to have my schedule mapped out ahead of time. I want to know what I’m doing weeks in advance — or at least twenty-four hours in advance. If you change our plans at the last second, or ask me to hang out right now without warning me ahead of time, then you probably won’t see me. The surprise is going to be too much for me to handle.
Relationship AdviceThe Independent

Dear Fiona: Why is my husband so critical?

“I’ve just about had it with my husband’s constant criticism of me! I have stuck if for the last 17 years because of the children, but I just can’t cope with any more of his constant carping on. “He takes every opportunity to put me down in public and if...
Mental HealthBelief.Net

6 Early Warning Signs You're Dealing With a Toxic Person

Many of us are attracted to the wrong people. A big reason for this is because we are wounded in some way. This is a side of ourselves that most of us don’t like to deal with. Often, this is because of our childhood trauma. Trauma is defined as anything that overcomes the body’s ability to cope. This trauma can cause us to carry major insecurities. Wounded children become wounded adults. If we don’t address these matters early, they carry out not only in our personal lives but also in the people we seek. The more we don’t deal with the fact that we’re wounded, the uglier our relationships can look. We go for the wrong people and up dissatisfied repeatedly. Here are six early warning signs you’re dealing with a toxic person.
powerofpositivity.com

12 Things a Happy Person Does Without Realizing It

Happiness is something that everyone can achieve, and it is always right inside of you, waiting to come out. Some people struggle to find it and wonder how a happy person can have that positive mindset. The honest answer is that most of the time, happy people don’t even know...
ReligionPosted by
The Conversation U.S.

Christian attitudes surrounding abortion have a more nuanced history than current events suggest

Opponents and supporters of legal abortion in the U.S. will be watching when the Supreme Court hears Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization during its upcoming term. In this lawsuit, a Mississippi women’s health center has challenged the constitutionality of a 2018 state law banning abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy. In the Supreme Court’s hands, the case has the potential to affect provisions of Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion in the U.S., and further limit women’s access to abortion in many states. Such challenges to abortion in the United States are often fueled by...

Comments / 0

