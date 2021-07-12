Cancel
Why is Kyle Shanahan Constantly in the News Cycle This Offseason?

By Jose Luis Sanchez III
All49ers
All49ers
 16 days ago
Kyle Shanahan sure can talk.

I am not referring to his press conferences that he has with us, but his most recent guest appearance on the Flying Coach podcast with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.

Boy, did Shanahan talk a lot. He was a guy I had never recognized before. The way his attitude, demeanor, and transparency was definitely different than he has ever spoken on the record before. Perhaps it was because he is good friends with McVay and Peter Schrager. But how does that explain him constantly being chatty with other outlets?

Shanahan is certainly carrying himself differently this offseason. The most obvious is how he is in the news cycle constantly. He is saying things that move the needle and doing a lot of guest appearances on people's shows. It seems out of the ordinary for Shanahan to do this now, so what gives?

Why is Shanahan constantly in the news cycle this offseason?

It is because he finally has the quarterback he has always wanted.

From the very moment the 49ers traded up from No. 12, Shanahan had to have felt extreme excitement. Trey Lance being there at No. 3 was practically a guarantee because the 49ers knew Trevor Lawrence was the guy at No. 1 and Zach Wilson at No. 2 seemed almost a sure thing as well. So that can indicate why he has said things the way he has even before they made the pick because he knew Lance was going to be theirs.

Jimmy Garoppolo was never a player that Shanahan advocated for in a trade. That was all brought on by John Lynch as Shanahan himself had revealed in the past. Garoppolo is Lynch's guy, not Shanahan's, so of course he is going to want to get his own guy.

This is why he is so chatty now with the media when he appears as a guest on shows. He is happy he finally has his guy. When people are happy, they are more prone to want to talk and reveal things. They are vulnerable in this state to transparency and that is something that was described about Shanahan by Schrager on his podcast multiple times.

Shanahan is a guy who feels like he is on top of the world, and quite frankly he is right now. He finally has a quarterback who can optimize his offense and hopefully even elevate it. He has security thanks to the extension he received last offseason. This is a guy who is comfortable and living life right now.

Just imagine how his attitude will be once and if Lance becomes special.

