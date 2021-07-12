Netflix's Riveting 'Fear Street' Gets Third Spooky Installment
Warning: mild spoilers ahead for Fear Street Parts One-Three. Fans of Netflix’s new, critically acclaimed horror trilogy, Fear Street, are gearing up for the release of its third installment. The riveting franchise takes place in the fictional town of Shadyside, Ohio and follows a circle of teenage friends who “accidentally encounter the ancient evil responsible for a series of brutal murders that have plagued their town for over 300 years.”www.nylon.com
