Netflix's Riveting 'Fear Street' Gets Third Spooky Installment

Dove Cameron has had a number of minor Marvel roles in the course of the last half-decade, in both animated form where she provided a voice, and a live-action outing in what was understood at the time to be the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Marvel's Agents of SHIELD. Still, she would be game for trying another Marvel role if the opportunity were to come her way. Cameron, currently set to star in The CW's Powerpuff, a live-action update of The Powerpuff Girls which also features Agents of SHIELD's Chloe Bennett, certainly isn't hurting for comic book adaptation gigs. In addition to the ones she has actually landed, she was a fan-favorite for the role of Sabrina Spellman back when Netflix was casting The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.