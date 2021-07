Ben Stiller and Destry Spielberg, filmmaker and daughter of Steven Spielberg, took to Twitter to downplay the impact of Hollywood nepotism in a debate with The Black List founder Franklin Leonard. On Tuesday, Leonard responded to a tweet announcing the cast of the short film “The Rightway,” which features Hopper Penn, an actor and the son of Sean Penn, and actor Brian D’Arcy James. The film is directed by Spielberg and written by Owen King, an author and the son of writer Stephen King. “Hollywood’s a meritocracy, right?” Leonard said, pointing out that three of the people involved are the children of...