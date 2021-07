BELL GARDENS (CNS) - Authorities were investigating the death today of a 34-year-old woman in her apartment in Bell Gardens. Detectives went to the apartment in the 6200 block of Agra Street at about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The woman, whose name was not immediately released, was found suffering from “trauma to the upper body'' and was pronounced dead at the scene.