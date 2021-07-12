Arkansas baseball draft tracker

Bogan: High-effort player who plays with a continuous motor, never giving up on plays and understanding that as a safety he is the last line of defense. Twitchy athlete with fluid hips, exhibits short-area quickness to be able to stick in man-to-man coverage against slot receivers on a consistent basis. Very good when used as an underneath defender, provides physical reroutes on receivers and understands spacing to leverage routes properly while reading the quarterback. Excellent closing burst on ball carriers when running the alley, showing a willingness to play the run and slip blocks with his quickness. An efficient tackler who throws his bodies into ball carriers without any thought, love his aggression to play all out. Subscribe for full article.