We are back for Episode 20 of the Red Sox On Deck Podcast, your go-to source for everything prospects on the Over the Monster Podcast Network. On this episode, Shelly and Bob were prepared to talk draft only but were hijacked by the news of Jarren Duran’s call-up for this weekend at Yankee Stadium. What are our thoughts on the timing and location of the call-up, and who might lose playing time as a result? We remind everyone of the batted ball results from his swing change, as well as discuss a recent Athletic article where Worcester hitting coach Rich Gedman gushed over the “motor” of Duran and where he gets his motivation from.