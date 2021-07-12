Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Health & Environmental Experts Give Tips On How To Avoid Ticks & What To Do If Bitten By One

By Cody Decker
wrde.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Whether biking, walking, or lounging outside you can catch some rays but you can also catch a tick. While there are all different types like the Lone star tick, the Deer or Blacklegged tick, and the American dog tick DNREC Tick Biologist Dr. Ashley Kennedy says you shouldn't expect them to fly from above.

www.wrde.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ticks#Beebe Healthcare#Dog#Lone#American#Dnrec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Health
News Break
Biking
News Break
Science
Related
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

How to Avoid Getting Infected with Delta Variant, According to Experts

Despite the fact that the majority of Americans are walking around without a mask, it doesn't mean the pandemic is over. In fact, the recent surge of infections and COVID-related hospitalizations is inspiring cities and states to take precaution and reinstate masking policies. "The Delta variant is substantially more contagious than the alpha variant, which was substantially more contagious than the original coronavirus strain. While vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness, they have lost a bit of efficacy in terms of preventing any infection," explains F. Perry Wilson, MD, Yale Medicine physician and researcher at Yale School of Medicine. What that means is that people who are vaccinated are unlikely to get very sick, but they may get infected —particularly if they are in high-risk situations. "And that means they could transmit to their friends, family, and loved ones who may not be vaccinated," he adds. We asked some of the nation's top experts for tips on how to avoid getting infected with the Delta variant—as well as the types of places and situations you should avoid. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Animalswvih.com

Experts Warn Against Ticks

We are in the peak season for ticks this summer and experts are warning they are seeing an increase in the tiny and potentially harmful bug. Ticks can cause several diseases if not treated, therefore, prevention is the best treatment. The CDC says dogs are very susceptible to tick bites....
Diseases & TreatmentsLockhaven Express

To your good health: When and how long to treat a tick bite to prevent Lyme disease

DEAR DR. ROACH: Two days ago, I was bitten by a tick, which drew blood. Yesterday I was given just two 100-mg doxycycline caps to be taken together with a meal and instructions to “continue the observation of any symptoms.” It does not seem sufficient to me. Last year, when I was bitten, I received a two-week course of the antibiotic. I am concerned that pathogens will not be completely eradicated after just one dose. Is this treatment new? What is your opinion? — K.O.
Weight Lossbeachbodyondemand.com

How to Get Rid of Cellulite: 5 Expert Tips

First, the bummer news: Despite late-night infomercials and social media ads that claim otherwise, there are no nifty gadgets, creams, or supplements that can “blast away” cellulite for good. Now, the good news: There are a few ways to minimize its appearance. “While it’s tough to completely get rid of...
Healthahealthiermichigan.org

Tips for Better Eye Health

Remembering to slip on your sunglasses when you head outside can help protect your eyes, but it is not the only way to take care of your baby blues, browns or greens. Lifestyle changes to improve your diet, exercise routine, screen time habits and even your bedtime can impact how your eyes feel and function. Use these tips for better eye health to help safeguard your vision.
Healthhngn.com

A Guide to Protecting Your Eye Health

Most people underestimate the importance of good vision until they experience an issue. However, people who take their sight for granted will have a greater risk of eye conditions in later life, such as cataracts, diabetic retinopathy, and macular degeneration. If you're guilty of neglecting your peepers and want to...
healththoroughfare.com

Easy Guide for What to Do if a Tick Bites You

Some people suffer pretty awful consequences after getting bitten by a tick. Those little parasitic insects can easily get on our bodies. Our pets can carry them without either knowing or approving. Our furry friends don’t have any intention to do us harm. And come to think of it, neither the ticks!
Dayton, OHWDTN

Safety experts give tips and tricks to stay safe while swimming

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Following the tragic drowning of 14-year-old Mykiara Jones at The Land of Illusion Adventure Park Tuesday evening, many water safety experts are cautioning people to be more diligent while out swimming or near water. “It’s really easy to get distracted at a pool … and drowning...
AnimalsKRGV

Experts share tips to control and avoid mosquitoes

Rain in the forecast this week could lead to more mosquitos, and while it may be hard to get rid of them, there are some things you can do to keep them under control. After days of heavy rainfall, experts say thousands of mosquitoes have reached the adult phase, and now they’re hungry.
Jefferson City, MOnewspressnow.com

Health experts give advice to avoid heat risks ahead of the upcoming heatwave

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) With the heat index on Wednesday and Thursday ranging from 100 to 110, health experts are advising people to take precautions during the heatwave. With heat being the leading weather-related killer, MU Health Care's emergency medicine physician, Doctor Christopher Sampson, said people need to be cognizant of risks of dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heatstroke.
New York City, NYPosted by
LIVESTRONG.com

Here's Exactly What to Do When a Tick Bites You

No matter how careful you are and how much DEET you apply, you may eventually find yourself on the receiving end of a tick bite. The number of tick-borne disease cases in the U.S. — mostly Lyme disease — has more than doubled in the last decade, according to a 2018 report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Healththemountvernongrapevine.com

How to Remove a Tick

Since a lot of us spend so much time outside enjoying the rural community we call home, it can be inevitable that we come into contact with a tick. If a tick latches on and becomes attached to your skin, DON’T PANIC. Here are the tick removal instructions from the CDC:
Lifestylecedarcityutah.com

Tips for health eating when you’re not the one doing the cooking

FEATURE — Eating out can be a way to treat yourself, a timesaver on a busy night or an opportunity for a night off from cooking. The Create Better Health team encourages people to eat at home to save money and to prepare more nutritious meals, but eating out isn’t all bad. MyPlate.gov tells us that making healthy eating choices even when you aren’t the one doing the cooking is possible. On those nights that you find yourself headed to a restaurant, ordering takeout or having food delivered, use the following tips to keep it healthy.
Colorado StatePosted by
Kelly E.

Did the pandemic make your pet overweight? Colorado vets have tips on how to tell and what to do

Our cats and dogs were already some of the most overweight in the U.S. Is your cat or dog overweight?Photo by Lina Angelov on Unsplash. Many of us put on weight during the pandemic, and according to the vets, so did our pets. Colorado pets were already some of the most overweight in the U.S. according to a report in 2017. Our dogs and cats were in the top 20 overweight animals.
AgricultureLancaster Farming

How Aspirin Affects Udder Health After Calving

It is well known that around calving, dairy cows are challenged by different physiological events. One of these main challenges is the systemic inflammatory process that, although normal, when exacerbated can have severe negative effects in cows’ health and performance. Treatment with anti-inflammatory drugs, such as aspirin, after calving has been shown to have positive effects in cow production, uterine health and fertility. But what about udder health?

Comments / 0

Community Policy