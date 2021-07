SEATTLE (AP) — Struggling rookie Jarred Kelenic scored the winning run on a Lou Trivino’s wild pitch in the bottom of the ninth, Mitch Haniger homered twice and the Seattle Mariners beat the Oakland Athletics 5-4. It was the second game in a row Seattle has won on a wild pitch in the series after Dylan Moore scored from second on Friday night on two consecutive wild pitches to give the Mariners a 4-3 win. They are a major league-best 22-8 in one-run games this season and have won eight of their last 12. Trivino (3-4) gave up a single to Luis Torrens to start the ninth. Trivino walked two of the next three batters to load the bases. Kendall Graveman (3-0) pitched the ninth for the win.