Three people are injured as 'teenage girl' has 'acid' thrown over her on north London street

By Bhvishya Patel For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 16 days ago

Three people have been rushed to hospital following an acid attack in north London tonight.

Emergency crews, including the London Ambulance Service, rushed to Beaufort Park in Colindale following reports of a 'corrosive substance' being thrown on a young girl at around 7.20pm.

Three people at the scene were injured following the attack and have all been taken to hospital.

At this early stage, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cAUdK_0aumclHa00
 Emergency crews, including the London Ambulance Service, rushed to Beaufort Park in Colindale following reports of a 'corrosive substance' being thrown

Some officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance after attending the address and none of their conditions is thought to be serious.

Following the attack, locals in the area were advised to stay indoors as police attended to the injured, according to reports on social media.

In a statement the force said: 'Police were called at approximately 19.20hrs on Monday, 12 July to reports of the incident at an address in NW9.

'Three people at the address were injured after a corrosive substance was thrown at them.

'All three have been taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service – at this early stage, their conditions are not thought to be life threatening.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggaV0_0aumclHa00
Some officers were also treated at the scene for the effects of the substance after attending the address and none of their conditions is thought to be serious. (Stock image)

No arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 6733/12July.

You can also provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Daily Mail

