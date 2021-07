Best Buy’s stock (NYSE: BBY), a specialty retailer of consumer electronics, home-office products, entertainment software, appliances, and related services, has increased 6% over the last five trading days (one week) and currently stands at around $115. It should be noted that the broader S&P500 returned a 4% growth during the same period. Now, is BBY stock poised to grow further? We believe the company remains fundamentally undervalued and there could be room for gains in the stock going forward. Specifically, there is a 60% chance of a rise for BBY stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days) based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years. See our analysis on BBY Stock Chances of Rise for more details.